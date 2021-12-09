Due to the Omicron being more transmissible than previous Covid variants and the rate of infection doubling at a rate of as little as 2.5 to 3 days, the government has decided to add new restrictions to prevent the increasing infection rate.

The new preventions include:

. Face masks to become compulsory in most public indoor venues, other than hospitality

PM Boris Johnson introduces Plan B restrictions

. NHS Covid Pass to be mandatory in specific settings, using a negative test or full vaccination via the NHS Covid Pass

. Work from home if you can

We wanted to know what Crawley thought of the new restrictions, so we asked our readers for their thoughts. This is what they had to say:

Nikki Courtney: “Would suit me working from home if I was not front line NHS. I would love to sit in my pyjamas and work from home.”

Nav Kalsi: “I think it's better to be safe than sorry. Since face masks were made compulsory in shops a couple of weeks ago, we see so many people not bothering. I think people need to realise that it is the people themselves who are spreading Covid. So, please at least try and do the minimum. Please get vaxxed and then boosted.”

Alan Wells: “Not good enough, and will certainly be ignored, just like No. 10's Christmas parties.”

Katty Marcos: “Think we should have a cheese and wine party!”

Steve Herbert: “As a train driver, can I just ask Boris if I can park my train on my driveway? ”

Gary Field: “As a painting and decorating trade, how do I work from home? An absolute joke, they won’t put us back in lockdown as they can’t afford it, it's as simple as that.”

Adam Preston: “Not enough.”

Samantha Deards: “Don’t think no nhs staff are working from home ‍♀️.”

Abu Ertugrul Ghazi: “Destroying small businesses is all I have to say…”

Erin Ezza Nolan: “What a surprise.we might be lucky if we get away with Xmas at this rate.”

Mark Allen: “Good cover up for the number 10 party’s.”

Mary Connor: “I can't work from home as I care for people who are vulnerable in the community.........so like first time I'll be out there xx”

Mark Morley: “I have been working from home for the last two years, I am aware I am very lucky.”

Wayne Traylen: “I would love to work from home but don't think my neighbor's would like it.”

