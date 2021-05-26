Crawley-based company achieves best ever position in Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For List

UK Power Networks, which delivers power supplies to 8.3 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England has also achieved the highest standard of 3-Star accreditation for demonstrating world-class levels of workplace engagement.

Staff feedback praised the company’s exceptional and dynamic response to the coronavirus pandemic, which also saw them listed second in the Top 10 utilities to work for and on three regional lists, including among the Top Five Best Big Companies to work for in London.

UK Power Networks has made the Best Big Companies to work for list for a seventh straight year reaching a new high of sixth position

Andrew Pace, director of HR said: “This is amazing news in a challenging year. From the very start of the pandemic, we knew it was crucial to communicate and be clear to all staff that their jobs were secure and nobody has been furloughed.

“Our open and collaborative work with our Trades Unions partners throughout this period has been extremely positive. Together we put the safety of our staff and customers first, and changed processes and procedures so that our service to keep the power flowing for the homes and businesses that rely on us, continued as usual.

“We are hugely proud of many of our employees adapting to working from home, without any loss of focus on performance levels. We also made more than 100 offices Covid-Secure for staff who needed, or wanted to be in.

“Making this list for a seventh consecutive year also reflects the continued work we are doing around diversity and inclusion. We always strive to be agile in our thinking, and listen to what would help our staff.”

Best Companies founder and CEO Jonathan Austin said: “Congratulations UK Power Networks. Earning a place on a list as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For is an accolade like no other.