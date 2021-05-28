Crawley-based digital marketing agency launches post-pandemic ‘devices for schools’ initiative

Acting as the coordinating body, the company is inviting individuals and businesses to give away devices they no longer require, and then passing these on to schools and local authorities.

The aim is to ensure children are not prevented from accessing online educational resources due to cost or lack of hardware.

Lee Thomas, managing director of Crescat Digital, said: “When schools were forced to shut down for a large part of the last year, online learning provided a vital link between students and their education.

“Even though classrooms have since reopened, there is still a need to make sure children from less privileged backgrounds have an equal chance to benefit from the advantages of digital literacy.

“We know many people out there understand this. With the launch of our charitable drive, we want to provide a free and easy way for individuals and local businesses to further a worthwhile cause.”

To provide equipment to the scheme, potential donors should visit crescatdigital.com/laptop-donation-scheme.

Visitors to the site will need to complete a short form which requests contact information and details of the items to be donated.

A disclaimer verifying that the devices are in good working order and cleared of all personal data must also be completed.

After submitting the form, a campaign administrator will get in touch to discuss next steps.

Free collection of equipment can be provided.

Schools and local authorities seeking to take advantage of the scheme can also apply for aid through the same web page.

Only education professionals and verifiable organisations can apply.