Crawley businesses are eligible for new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant - applications now open

To qualify for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant, businesses must have been on the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) ratings list for Business Rates on 30 December 2021 and actively trading.

Applications are now open. Crawley Borough Council has contacted all eligible businesses and is able to provide advice and support with applications as needed.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Crawley businesses have been hard hit during the pandemic and continue to face uncertain times. We strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.”

The following thresholds apply:

- Premises with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £2,667

- Premises with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £4,000

- Premises with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or over on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £6,000.

The application closure date for this scheme is 28 February 2022.