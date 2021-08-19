Crawley law firm raises vital funds for charity amid Covid-19 crisis

Despite the impact of a global pandemic, Lewis & Dick Solicitors still managed to give up some of their time in November to take part in Will Aid, an annual charity campaign.

Their participation in the 2020 campaign means they have been taking part in the scheme for 13 years.

James Winfield

James Winfield, director of the firm, said: “This is a superb initiative which targets the millions of people in the UK who do not have a will and allows them access to a professional to draw up this important document.

“We are glad we could do our bit to help, particularly as it has been such a difficult time for charities and people across the world.

“We sincerely hope the donations we have raised will make a difference and help them to continue the vital work they are doing both in the UK and overseas.”

Will Aid has raised more than £21 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies, for charity since it launched.

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid said: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors who give their time to write wills and all those that have made a will and given a donation, for their generous support.

“This year was a particularly difficult year for everyone but the support we have received from solicitors all over the country has been overwhelming.

“The nine partner charities use these donations and legacies left by will makers to transform the lives of people in need and the global pandemic means they need our help more than ever.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, said: “Thanks to the amazing commitment of local solicitors that took part in Will Aid 2020, many people both in the UK and abroad will receive life-changing support, and people who used the scheme have gained peace of mind thanks to having a professionally drawn up will.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Lewis & Dick Solicitors for their incredible efforts this year and for their ongoing participation in the scheme.”

Will Aid takes place every November. Participating solicitors volunteer their time and expertise and waive their fee for writing a basic will.

Instead, they invite clients to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

These donations support nine of the UK’s best-loved charities - ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Will Aid always needs more solicitors to take part, for more information about how to sign up visit www.willaid.org.uk/solicitors.