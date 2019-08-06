Crawley Post Office re-opening after last year's closure

A Post Office that closed in February last year will be reopened next month, it has been announced.

The Crabbett Park Post Office, at 5 Shires Parade, The Ridings, in Crawley was closed in February 2018, but now the owners of a new Budgen’s shop at the site has said they will take on a Post Office.

The Post Office will be open seven days a week from 7am until 10pm and will offer a wide range of Post Office services, including a banking service for customers and small businesses.

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office change manager, said: “I know that this re-opening will be very welcome news for the local community and I hope that customers will continue to use the branch. The branch will also be open much longer hours than before.”

The Crabbett Park Post Office will officially open on Monday, September 9 at 1pm.

