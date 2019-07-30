Crawley’s £8.35m Eastern Gateway regeneration project one step closer

An £8.35 million regeneration scheme for Crawley town centre has taken a large step forward with the appointment of a design and build contractor.

Volker Fitzpatrick has been appointed, subject to West Sussex County Council’s usual call-in period, to progress the Eastern Gateway project from design to construction stage, with building work hoped to start next year.

West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith said: “The Eastern Gateway is a significant scheme within the Crawley Growth Programme.

“It will improve connectivity between key town locations and encourage people to walk and cycle into and around the town centre.

“This excellent news marks the achievement of another key milestone within the Crawley Growth Programme and the county council looks forward to working with Volker Fitzpatrick to bring forward detailed designs.”

It is hoped the Eastern Gateway project, which forms part of the Crawley Growth Programme, will improve links between Crawley town and key development sites, including the Town Hall, county buildings, Crawley College and Telford Place by investing in walking and cycling improvements.

Those behind the scheme also say it will provide much needed residential and commercial development in Crawley town centre and that it will improve the aesthetics of the area by using high quality paving and landscape planting for The Boulevard, College Road and Southgate Avenue.

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for planning and economic development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is another important step in bringing a major Crawley Growth Programme scheme to fruition.

“These improvements will make it significantly easier for people of all ages to choose to access the town centre safely on foot or by bike, as well as by train, bus or car, while helping to unlock potential development sites, encouraging even more investment in Crawley.”