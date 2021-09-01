From humble beginnings to locating to the largest business park in Sussex - From the Manor

Ecosystem Limited specialise in the sales and service of shredding machines. They are exclusive UK agents for German international security shredding machine manufacturer Intimus and New Zealand based industrial shredding manufacturer Evashred - The World’s Premier Information Security Company.

Among the huge range of services and products Ecosystem offer are shredders, trimmers, creasing machines and laminators, intriguingly sounding degaussers and somewhat more sinister sounding disintegrators and guillotines.

Ecosystem Limited specialise in the sales and service of shredding machines

While some of these names may call to mind scenes from a sci fi movie or the French Revolution, Ecosystem Limited is geared to supporting modern business functions and, in particular, the supply and servicing of the machines essential to the safe and efficient destruction of confidential information whether stored on a hard drive or printed on paper.

Established in 2004, Ecosystem Limited started out as a home-based business selling small shredders on the internet and the occasional larger industrial machine. Things started to change in July 2017 when Ian bought Intimus UK Limited.

“The Intimus factory and headquarters are in Markdorf, Germany with offices in 10 other countries and 280 distributors worldwide and have been manufacturing shredding machines since 1965.” Ian explained, “These are very high-quality high-security devices mainly used by Government. I saw an opportunity to buy Intimus UK Limited, which led to the next phase of growth in Manor Royal.”

The purchase of Initmus UK allowed Ecosystem Limited to provide a much wider range of products and services, from home shredding to Government-level security shredding, alongside the Evashred Industrial Shredders for professional use.

Initially that involved a move to Basepoint Business Centre in Metcalf Way while the warehousing function remained in Edenbridge.

Not long after it became clear that co-locating the entire business in Manor Royal was the way to go.

MD Ian Watson said “We provide sales and service of shredding machinery. We also refurbish equipment. Having two locations didn’t really work so when the opportunity to move to The Bell Centre came up, it was a chance for us to put everything under one roof.”

The move has proved to be a success. Ian reports being delighted with the new location for Ecosystem with great road links offering speedy customer connections for servicing and supply. He is impressed with the warm welcome he has received from his Manor Royal neighbours at the Bell Centre and has already teamed up with one of them - Ballpoint Supplies – just a few doors away.

The past year has been difficult for everyone. During which concerns about security and the efficient destruction of confidential information has – if anything – become more important to companies who need to demonstrate how seriously they take personal and commercially sensitive data.

That depends on having the right equipment, capable of doing the job and keeping it well-maintained and working. That’s where Ecosystem Limited comes in.

Combined with their new headquarters, superbly located and with a strong sense of community, Ian is looking forward to a safe, secure and well-shredded future in Manor Royal, Crawley.

Find out more about Ecosystem Limited / Intimus at www.intimus.co.uk