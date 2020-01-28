Gaming industry boosts Horsham and Crawley economy by £60m

The games industry generates more than £60m gross added value to the economy in Horsham and Crawley, according to a new report.

The report, called Think Global, Create Local, was created by the Association of UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie).

It revealed Horsham and Crawley is one of six areas outside London where the video games industry generates £60m in gross value added to the local economy.

The other five areas are Leamington Spa, Manchester, Guildford, Liverpool and Edinburgh, according to Ukie.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie, said: “A big reason for the success of the games industry in the UK is its regional diversity.

“We’re proud that so many fantastically creative games businesses have been able to make their homes in towns and cities across the UK, delivering tangible local benefits to communities from globally successful games.

“We look forward to continue working with government at all levels to ensure that everywhere in the UK can share in our ambition to make the country the best place to make, play and sell games in the world.”

