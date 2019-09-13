Healthcare company in Crawley awarded royal international honour

A Crawley medical device company has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Inspiration Healthcare, was presented with the accolade by Susan Pyper, Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, last Tuesday.

The award recognises the business’s success in the category of international trade, particularly growth in earnings and year-on-year growth in overseas sales over a six-year period.

Previous winners of the internationally recognised award have benefited from increased awareness among other businesses, as well as the ability to reach out to new partners and to strengthen relationships with new and existing clients.

Inspiration supplies technology for neonatal critical care and operating theatres in more than 50 countries around the world.

Its products support small children with temperature regulation, neurodevelopment and respiratory health, as well as adult intensive care, and various infusion therapies.

In its last annual financial report published in April, 2018, international revenues rose by more than 13 per cent from the previous ear to approximately £5million, out of the company’s total revenue of £15.5million.

Of this international revenue, approximately 62 per cent originated from mainland Europe, 15 per cent from the Middle East and Africa, approximately 13 per cent from the USA and ten per cent from the rest of the world.

Chief executive of Inspiration Neil Campbell, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, which recognises the hard work our team has put into developing our brand.

“It has taken many years to establish this international presence.

“Looking forward, we are confident that we will continue to grow our business by developing and launching new medical products to improve patient outcomes around the world.”

