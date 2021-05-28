Manor Royal launches first-ever Wellbeing Week

To support this, Manor Royal have announced two exciting wellbeing events.

Manor Royal People Conference will take place on Tuesday, June 22 at 10am, with a healthy body, happy mind, better business focus.

This year for the first time it will be delivered virtually using the Remo platform with inspirational speakers Maria Paviour and Thomas Cunningham – Fahie from Bailey and French.

Manor Royal BID will launching its first-ever Manor Royal Wellbeing Week during World Wellbeing Week

There will also be three incredible breakout speakers to choose from promoting positive wellbeing including, mindfulness with birdsong recognition, laughter wellbeing and positive posture!

Click here for more information and to book tickets.

There will also be a whole calendar of FREE events, activities and seminars available.

Running from Monday, June 21 right through to Friday, June 25, there will be a huge variety of events from getting back to nature with volunteering at Crawters Brook, run club, hypnotherapy, fitness classes, meditation and many more.

The events are all run in partnership with Manor Royal companies and BID partners, supporting local business and encouraging promoting positive wellbeing and mental health on Manor Royal.

Please visit Manor Royal's website for more details.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard. It has had a huge impact on everyone's personal and work lives, and the toll is has taken on people's mental, physical and financial health is still being felt.

Looking after people's wellbeing has never been so important which is why the Manor Royals is encouraging people to get involved and be part of these events.