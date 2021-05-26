Marks and Spencer set to close 30 stores after £201m loss during pandemic

M&S suffered the loss for the year to March 27, compared to a £67 million profit the year before.

The chain said the closures would be part of the ‘next phase’ of its long-term transformation plan, in which many of its 110 stores will be set for relocation.

M&S is not confirming yet which stores in West Sussex will be affected.

Marks and Spencer is planning to shut 30 stores.

An M&S spokesman told this newspaper: “We haven’t made any announcements about any specific store closures.”

“The information being shared in our Results today is about a long-term programme over several years, which we keep constantly under review,” he added.

Marks and Spencer has stores in Swan Walk in Horsham, Queensway in Crawley and The Orchards in St Josephs Way, Haywards Heath.

Other M&S shops in West Sussex include: M&S Simply Food, BP, London Road, East Grinstead; M & S Foodhall, Betts Way, Crawley; and M&S Simply Food, Brighton Road, Crawley.

M&S has already closed or relocated 59 of its stores, but the chain is now planning to accelerate these changes.