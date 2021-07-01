Mercedes-Benz dealer plays its part for the trade with new Crawley hub and an expert team

The new Trade Parts Distribution Centre on Spindle Way is believed to be the first of its kind in the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle network.

The dealer’s expert team of Trade Parts Specialists (TPS) is drawn from across its four main sites.

The eight parts advisers and eight delivery drivers are now serving independent garages, fleet workshops, accident repair centres and others throughout Sussex, Kent and Surrey.

Rossetts Commercials Group Parts Manager Paul Mitchell is pictured, foreground, with TPS colleagues, from left, Patrick Walsh, Ryan Litherland, Paul Lewis, Russell Hilton, Danny Wiggins and Ian Broodbank

The development represents a substantial investment and boasts 3,000 sq ft of storage space over two floors.

This allows Rossetts Commercials to hold GenuineParts, not only for Mercedes-Benz vans, but also for Mercedes-Benz and FUSO trucks, worth in excess of £1.5 million.

Meanwhile, the dealer continues to provide parts support to drop-in customers and the workshop teams at its headquarters in Worthing, and other branches in Aldershot, Crawley and Eastbourne.

Rossetts Commercials launched its centralised hub in response to ever-increasing customer demand, which was piling pressure onto its local, dealership-based parts teams.

Rossetts Commercials Group Parts Manager Paul Mitchell and two of the Mercedes-Benz Vito vans that are now delivering to trade customers

Its investment in the new facility means the dealer is able to carry broader and deeper stocks than was previously possible at any one branch, and to manage them more efficiently.

Group parts manager Paul Mitchell, who joined the company earlier this year, said: “Our parts business has been extremely busy for some time, with trade sales accounting for a substantial proportion of Rossetts’ total turnover.

“The decision to consolidate our trade parts operation on a single site allows us to provide this section of the customer base with better, more efficient support.

"At the same time, it’s given branch-based colleagues an opportunity to breathe again, and to focus on delivering the enhanced levels of service that will enable them to grow their retail sales.”

Paul continued: “We’ve brought in former Parts Managers from each of our branches. Their knowledge base, together with that of colleagues, is immense.

"Collectively, the team has over 100 years’ experience of the Mercedes-Benz range, the products we supply and the businesses we serve, and this pool of expertise is already proving hugely beneficial for customers.

“As a commercial vehicle specialist with our own repair and maintenance facilities, we understand the crucial importance of restricting downtime to an absolute minimum.