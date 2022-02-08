National Apprenticeship Week: Building Merchants Federation highlights career opportunities in Crawley

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has a dedicated website to showcase the rewarding employment opportunities and career pathways in the sector, many of which are now focused around a sustainable and low-carbon future.

And the Federation supports apprentices through a range of activities including a conference for younger members and fact-finding visits to international destinations.

The website includes information on the qualifications and career routes available to new recruits, including apprenticeships, diplomas and foundation degrees, in a diverse range of roles including HR, finance, driving, engineering, design, warehouse and storage, as well as sales and marketing.

Details of apprenticeships and job vacancies are also included, together with information on the BMF’s pioneering ambassador programme, where people from the ranks of the Federation’s membership help to promote the opportunities offered in the industry to students and job-seekers.

CEO of the BMF John Newcomb said: “The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 is ‘Build The Future’ which is very apt for our sector.

“Throughout the pandemic, builders’ merchants and manufacturers of building materials in Crawley have worked around the clock to keep supplies going and ensure the nation can build new homes, refurbish existing properties and keep buildings warm and secure.

“As a result, recognition of the value of our industry has never been so high.

“Now, as we move forward, the focus is going to be on providing new products to make homes more sustainable and achieve a lower carbon future.

“We need talented people to take on this role, and those joining the industry will find a clear and exciting career path, with a wealth of opportunities available where people with determination and ambition will find that their efforts are well-rewarded.

“Many companies in our membership are run by people who started out in the industry as an apprentice or in a junior role.

“They’ve benefited from development and training to reach their potential and are now in senior positions themselves.

“Now they are looking to recruit the next generation to join the industry and build the future.”

The BMF has a unique approach to support the young people employed by its members, with exclusive events, initiatives and activities that reflect the importance and value the industry places in encouraging and supporting talent.

These include a conference for younger members, fact-finding visits to international destinations and – as well as the structured qualifications route – a series of one and two-day courses that help broaden participants’ knowledge.

Mr Newcomb added: “With 770 merchant and supplier companies who together have combined sales of over £39bn and employ over 207,000 people in the building materials industry, BMF members represent a considerable element of the economy.

“National Apprenticeship Week provides a great way to highlight to potential recruits that they can join an industry where they will benefit from robust prospects, with plenty of options to develop, learn and excel, and join an exciting community that offers excellent opportunities.”