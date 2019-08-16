New car park planned at Gatwick’s Hilton Hotel

A new multi-storey car park is planned at Gatwick Airport’s Hilton Hotel.

The 831-space facility over five levels plus the ground floor is planned on land north of the hotel.

Of these 62 would be for disabled drivers and there would also be 71 motorcycle and 22 cycle spaces.

The existing 43 spaces in the undercroft parking area to the south of the site would be retained.

A decision on an application is due to be made by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday August 27.

Officers are recommending approval.

According to the applicant: “These additional spaces are required in order to help the hotel operate more efficiently in terms of car parking with the current significant reliance on the use of other on airport or off airport parking (including third party valet parking).

“The additional parking will also allow the hotel to better provide for car parking associated with functions at the hotel particularly conferences and meetings (up to 400 delegates).

“The additional parking will also bring the parking provision in line the council’s current parking standards. The provision of additional parking at the hotel will relieve pressure on airport parking spaces.”

Officers describe how the car park would be built of reinforced concrete with a steel frame.

The elevations will be formed of perforated flat steel cladding panels to conceal the structure and parking behind as well as provide ventilation.

Amended plans changed the cladding colour from blue to grey with a gradual change from dark at the ground floor to light grey at level five.

The panels would also have a more horizontal emphasis to blend in with the stone cladding of the hotel.

Officers concluded: “The proposed development is considered to be of an appropriate design and scale which would satisfactorily integrate with the character of the wider hotel site and would not harm the character of the surrounding area. There would not be an adverse impact upon the existing highway network subject to a travel plan.”