New Crawley bar could open in former bank branch

Plans to change a former Royal Bank of Scotland branch into a bar have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

The building, at 50-52 High Street, has been empty since the bank closed in July 2018 but applicant Serkan Turgut wants to give it a new lease of life.

The application, which was received by the council earlier this month, has asked for opening hours of 9am-3.30am on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9am-12.30am on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, and 9am-3.30am on Bank Holidays and New Year’s Eve.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk/ and search for CR/2019/0665/FUL. A decision is expected to be made by December 13.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service