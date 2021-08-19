Cllr Howard Mundin and the Care UK team marked the construction milestone at Martlet Manor on Butlers Green Road with a special tour of the building.

“Martlet Manor represents a major investment for Care UK,” said Bev Kennard, development project manager for the company.

She said it is one of Care UK’s latest additions to ‘a growing portfolio of residential care homes’ and said it reflected the company’s commitment to improving the provision of residential care in Mid Sussex.

Katharine Shea, Howard Mundin and Bev Kennard outside of the building site of Martlet Manor in Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath. Picture: Tony Kershaw, SWNS.

“I am delighted to have been a part of this milestone,” Bev said.

“It was wonderful to welcome the mayor of Haywards Heath as we step ever-closer to opening the doors to local people,” she said, adding that Care UK is on-track to give Cllr Mundin a ‘grand tour’ of the completed project in October.

The recent event was attended by representatives from construction partner Jenner as well.

“The building work is progressing fantastically and the home is really starting to shape up,” said Martin Sandall, managing director at Jenner.

“There is a real need for high-quality care homes in the local area, so we’re proud to be working on this exciting project,” he said.

Care UK said Martlet Manor is a purpose-built care home that will provide an ‘extensive range’ of care for older people in ‘luxurious surroundings’.

It will have its own café, hair and beauty salon, as well as a cinema and gardens for residents.

The home will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 75 older people as well, said Care UK, and create more than 80 jobs.

There will be space for hobby and leisure activities too, said the company, adding that the home has been designed to help residents live active lives while promoting independence.

The layout of the building will consist of a series of individual suites with a dedicated lounge and dining room for each.