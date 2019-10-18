New nursery opens in Horley creating 20 jobs and aims to double recommended exercise time

A new nursery has opened in Horley creating 20 jobs offering a soft play facility alongside outdoor activities.

The Let’s Explore Nursery in Brighton Road offers a total capacity of 80 children at any one time for those between birth to five years old.

A view inside the nursery

The OFSTED-registered facility was opened by the owners of Lets Explore Soft Play who say it will help meet the growing demand for day care provision in the area.

Paired with findings from government reports that indicated that one in five children are now starting school overweight or obese, and that only one in 10 children aged two to four years old meets the UK chief medical officer’s physical activity guidelines of an hour of physical activity a day, the owners applied their experience in the parenting and child activity sector to their childcare policies.

The owners say it is now the first facility of its kind to intrinsically link soft play plus outdoor physical activity alongside its educational responsibilities.

Ben Stephenson, co-founder of Lets Explore and Lets Explore Day Nursery, said: “After listening to our existing parents’ concerns and pleas for childcare options via our soft play facility, and knowing we already provide children with a challenging and stimulating environment to enable them to learn and develop through play, the opening of a day nursery was a natural progression for us. I am thrilled that the facility is now ready and open for business.

“Clearly, there’s a direct correlation between a lack of activity and children starting school at an unhealthy weight.

"So utilising our Lets Explore soft play on the same site as the nursery, we are aiming to offer the children in our care double the recommended exercise time. And because they have so much fun they don’t realise they are actually exercising.

"Obviously, all other activities the young people will undertake will be on top of this and we now have an incredible team with over 20 years of experience from other outstanding OFSTED facilities who will be caring for the children every day.”