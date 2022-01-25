New stores opening in the Town Centre: We asked shoppers in Crawley for their thoughts
With the announcement of hmv returning to the town in the Spring - it’s a great time for Crawley town centre.
The entertainment retailer announced details of the new store yesterday and we know Longdan Oriental Supermarket will be setting up shop in the town as well.
Longdan Oriental Supermarket will be operating out of where H&M used to be and provides a range of tasty oriental products for shoppers to enjoy.
As the largest Vietnamese food importer in the UK, with over 6,000 specialty products, Longdan Oriental Supermarket have served millions of customers every year, in both their retail and online stores.
It is promising to see new business opening in the town centre and is a sign that Crawley is on it’s way to financial recovery.
With all this excitement happening, we asked shoppers in the town centre on their thoughts of new shops opening:
Peter Jarvis, Northgate said: “Jolly good, I was disappointed when HMW closed actually. What’s going to go into Debenhams?”
Jenny Hand, Copthorne said: “I hadn’t noticed that there was any. I know Specsavers have moved. I know H&M has closed. It would be nice to see a bit more. I know rents are very high.”
Jill Carter, Maidenbower said: “It’s great, I love hmv.”
Marion Williams, Southgate said: “That would be nice to see a Oriental Supermarket”
If you know of a new shop coming to Crawley, contact us at [email protected]