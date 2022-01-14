Next cutting sick pay for those who are unvaccinated and self-isolating: Our readers have their say

This follows Ikea’s decision this week to do the same with their self-isolating employees.

The move has been seen as controversial. We asked our readers for their opinion, here is what they had to say.

Adam Clevett said: “It will encourage people who are infected to go to work and spread the virus so more staff shortages.”

Ardhoniel Elvish: “I don't get sick pay, and I'm fully vaccinated... Why should anyone else get paid for not?”

John Woodhouse: “Most care workers don't get sick pay and are on a low wage, why should others?”

Johanna de Vine: “Most places will. A lot of places are paying full pay for covid but end of the day if you're not vaccinated then I don’t see why you should benefit as your not doing the right thing to keep everyone you work with safe.”

Kevan Mitchell: “What's sick pay? Most companies don't pay sick pay. Only SSP when you qualify.”

Stuart Gill: “Fair enough - you need longer off work through your own choice - free to make the choices you want in life, but you must accept the consequences. That’s true in all aspects of life.”

Lin Shaw: “Disgusting.”

Louise Morgan: “Vile. Because you can still be ill and off work with covid once jabbed! Stupid controlling behaviour.”

Dan Slim Weston: “Im ok with it but its a slippery slope, what next? No sick pay for anyone who left their home and caught flu?”