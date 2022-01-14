Next cutting sick pay for those who are unvaccinated and self-isolating: Our readers have their say

Retailer Next announced this week they would cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating because of Covid.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:46 pm

This follows Ikea’s decision this week to do the same with their self-isolating employees.

The move has been seen as controversial. We asked our readers for their opinion, here is what they had to say.

Read More

Read More
The firms cutting Covid sick pay for staff who are unvaccinated
Next store in Crawley's retail-park

Adam Clevett said: “It will encourage people who are infected to go to work and spread the virus so more staff shortages.”

Ardhoniel Elvish: “I don't get sick pay, and I'm fully vaccinated... Why should anyone else get paid for not?”

John Woodhouse: “Most care workers don't get sick pay and are on a low wage, why should others?”

Johanna de Vine: “Most places will. A lot of places are paying full pay for covid but end of the day if you're not vaccinated then I don’t see why you should benefit as your not doing the right thing to keep everyone you work with safe.”

Kevan Mitchell: “What's sick pay? Most companies don't pay sick pay. Only SSP when you qualify.”

Stuart Gill: “Fair enough - you need longer off work through your own choice - free to make the choices you want in life, but you must accept the consequences. That’s true in all aspects of life.”

Lin Shaw: “Disgusting.”

Louise Morgan: “Vile. Because you can still be ill and off work with covid once jabbed! Stupid controlling behaviour.”

Dan Slim Weston: “Im ok with it but its a slippery slope, what next? No sick pay for anyone who left their home and caught flu?”

If you would like to share your opinion on this, please email:

[email protected]

Ikea