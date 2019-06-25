People’s Postcode Lottery funds vital extra staff for Dogs Trust in West Sussex

Dogs Trust staff in West Sussex have thanked players of People’s Postcode Lottery for helping fund key roles at the charity, as the partnership smashes the £12million mark.

The money donated so far has allowed the dog welfare charity to invest in extra staff at several rehoming centres, including Dogs Trust Shoreham, the only centre in Sussex.

Alice Maltby, canine carer, with Rosa at Dogs Trust Shoreham

The partnership began in 2013, when People’s Postcode Lottery pledged to support Dogs Trust in its vision to improve dog welfare in the UK and have a lasting impact for millions of dogs, including the 15,000 dogs the charity cares for each year through its network of rehoming centres.

Jim Monteith, the charity’s interim chief executive, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the phenomenal level of support we receive from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Our achievements over the past six years are testament to this support and can be seen in the day-to-day running of our 20 rehoming centres across the UK, with our amazing staff and the work they do with our dogs to get them ready to find their special someone.”

The extra pairs of hands include canine carers, greeting staff, transfer drivers, maintenance operatives, training and behaviour advisers and assistants, volunteer co-ordinators, foster home co-ordinators, vet nurses, vet assistants and hydrotherapists.

All of these roles play a vital part in ensuring dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages receive all the care they need while waiting for a forever home.

Alice Maltby is a canine carer at Dogs Trust Shoreham and just one of the staff to have joined the team thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery.

She said: “I absolutely love my job. The bond I get to develop with the dogs in my care is second to none and it’s wonderful meeting with new owners and members of the general public to share with them my passion and knowledge.”

The money has also helped enabled the charity to maintain and improve its rehoming centre facilities.

Mr Monteith added: “Every pound raised has been vital in allowing us to look after the canines in our care and to improve our centres.

“We’re really looking forward to hitting future milestones together and supporting more dogs than ever before.”

Since the partnership began, the charity has seen an 84 per cent decrease in the number of stray dogs put to sleep, established Dogs Trust Dogs School and rehomed more than 72,000 dogs.

Hazel Johnstone, senior programmes manager at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Tens of thousands of dogs have been given a brighter future thanks to the funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with Dogs Trust over the past six years and I’m proud that our players have supported the brilliant team at Dogs Trust to connect so many loveable dogs with their new families.”