A Chinese restaurant in Haywards Heath has shut its doors after 35 years.

Canton Chef at The Broadway officially closed yesterday (September 1). Its last day of business was on Saturday.

Canton Chef in Haywards Heath has closed. Picture: Google Street View

Its owners confirmed that they were retiring.

They thanked customers for their ‘continued support over the many years’.

