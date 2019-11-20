Rag’n’Bone Man visits Sussex café

A Sussex café enjoyed a visit from Rag’n’Bone Man this morning.

The Sussex-born music star, whose real name is Rory Graham, visited Butchers Hook Cafe in Heathfield, East Sussex, and indulged in a full English breakfast.

Rag'n'Bone Man enjoying breakfast at Butchers Hook Cafe in Heathfield

Jackie Adams, owner of the cafe, said: “He lives here – you see him about – we all do.

“He comes in our butchers and we kept moaning to him about coming in to the cafe too, and he did.

“He is really down to earth – he is lovely. And, hopefully he will be coming back.

“He always supports the local businesses, which is nice.”

It is not the first time the café has welcomed celebrity guests, Jackie said.

Paul Hollywood, celebrity chef and television presenter, best known for being a judge on The Great British Bake Off, has visited, as well as Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill.

Rag’n’Bone man is known for hits including ‘Human’ and ‘Giant’.