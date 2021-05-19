Sussex jeweller Hugo wins final of BBC Two’s All That Glitters

The tense final was aired at 8pm on Tuesday (May 18) and saw the three finalists compete to make pearl earrings, as well as a maang tikka bridal headpiece for a client.

Hugo, 24, who works at RTFJ in Wivelsfield, amazed judges Shaun Leane and Solange Azagury-Partridge with his jewellery and had his headpiece design chosen by the client for her wedding.

“So many people to thank,” said Hugo after receiving his trophy.

Hugo Johnson from RTFJ won the final of All That Glitters on BBC Two. He is pictured here with a highly detailed biplane that he created. Picture: Steve Robards

“My family, my mother – she’s the reason why I’m doing this.”