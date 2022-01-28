But after a cold winter of inactivity some peoples’ cars might be looking a bit shabby.
So we’ve compiled a list of ten of the best car washes and cleaning services in Mid Sussex with their Google review scores.
The ratings are from Friday (January 28) and the results are in no particular order.
Note: Simon’s Car Detailing in Haywards Heath received a high Google review score but is not included on this list because the business is temporarily closed.
1. Eagles Hand Car Wash
Eagles Hand Car Wash in Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, has 4.3 stars from 62 Google reviews. One reviewer said it is a great service and that the team 'always go the extra mile to make your car as clean as it was when it came out'. The car wash offers exterior and interior washing, full valeting, hand polishing and more. Picture: Google Street View.
2. East Grinstead Car Wash Centre
East Grinstead Car Wash Centre can be found on London Road in East Grinstead, and has 3.4 stars out of 14 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Just had my little Fiat 500 done inside and outside. Fantastic service! Guys are very professional and polite. Cleaned to a very high standard." Picture: Google Street View.
3. Fab Hand Car Wash
Fab Hand Car Wash in East Grinstead High Street has 4.1 stars out of 39 Google reviews. One review called it 'a great place for a deep clean wash' and said the prices were reasonable. Another praised the 'very fast service'. Picture: Google Street View.
4. Bubble Car Valeting
Bubble Car Valeting at 85-87 London Road in Burgess Hill. It has a 4.5 star rating from 166 Google reviews. A spokesperson for the business said: "Only the finest and most environmentally friendly chemicals are used. Our prices are budget friendly and our service is fast and excellent." One reviewer said they cleaned the car 'perfectly'. Picture: Google Street View.