This one-bedroom apartment block was built at the South of England Centre in just one day

A one-bedroom apartment block was built in just under six hours in a world first construction demonstration in Ardingly.

The Xella Silka Element Challenge took place at the South of England Event Centre in Selsfield Road on September 26.

Norman Hinckes, managing director at Masonry Frame Systems (MFS), said: “MFS built a whole apartment in just one day – the speed of construction has to be seen to be believed, whilst not losing anything in terms of quality and longevity.

“This state of the art ‘semi’ off-site masonry build system (DfMA) demonstrates all the benefits of traditional construction coupled with the speed, quality and consistency of ‘off-site’ manufacturing.

“This has to be the way for the future to tackle the housing shortage!”

More than 2,500 delegates attended the expo, now in its second year, where 120 companies in the construction industry exhibited the latest technology, ideas and expertise and dozens of workshops and presentations were held on key topics for the industry.

MFS, specialist masonry frame practitioners, worked against the clock, constructing all the structural walls of the apartment, showing just how impressive the latest technology in Xella

Silka large-format masonry blocks is, using Lissmac mini-cranes to lay each block in about six minutes.

