Vape store to offer new service to help smokers in Crawley

Support for smokers in Crawley has been set up by a vape store this week.

Vaping retailer VPZ is aiming to help a quarter of a million Brits quit smoking over the next 12 months.

The transformative target has been set as the vaping retailer launches an innovative service across its growing store network.

As part of the support service at VPZ Crawley, the vaping specialist is also partnering with supplier Innokin to offer smokers a 30-day money back guarantee on their discounted starter-kit.

The investment and commitment to improving the health of adult smokers in Crawley and across the UK has been made at a time when the company said local authorities have been cutting stop smoking services throughout the country.

As of Monday (September 2), smokers have been able to access support and educational advice on becoming cigarette free from its staff at VPZ Crawley and across its network of 135 stores.

The Crawley store will be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor allowing customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette free.

Customers who continue vaping at the end of the 30-day support programme will also be rewarded with a voucher to help them continue on their stop smoking journey.

Doug Mutter, director at VPZ, said: “Our customer engagement tells us that most smokers want to quit.

“Sadly, the huge cuts in public health spending is currently failing smokers here in Crawley and throughout the country and they are being denied the vital help that can truly transform their health and wellbeing.

“Vaping is already proving to be a key weapon in the UK’s stop smoking strategy and a radical rethink is required by Government if the country is to meet its 2030 target of becoming smoke-free.

“With this long-term ambition in mind we have decided to take positive action and establish our own support service throughout our growing store network with an offer that allows every smoker to try vaping.

“Smokers will be able to come into our stores in Crawley, receive advice from our educational staff and have access to the best starter kit on the market.

“Many of our staff have made the journey to become cigarette free and so sharing their personal experience can be a powerful tool to help people stay on track and quit for good.

“They will also be able to test their carbon monoxide levels every week, ensuring ongoing engagement as they make the switch.

“We are so confident that vaping can help smokers in Crawley become cigarette-free that we are offering a 30-day money back guarantee on our Innokin starter kits, and support throughout the journey,” he added.