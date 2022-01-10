Wilko to close 16 stores in 'another nail in High Street coffin'

More than 330 jobs potentially lost as the shops shut over the next 12 months.

No Sussex stores have been named among the list of planned closures.

The affected stores are Bournemouth, Stockton, The Fort, Shipley, Scunthorpe, Narborough Road, Grantham, Redditch, Rotherham, Skegness, Sutton, Coldfield, Orpington, Edmonton Green, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil and Cleethorpes.

Wilko is to close 16 stores across the UK in what GMB Union describes as ‘another nail in the High Street’s coffin’. Picture by Justin Lycett

Each store will have a 30-day consultation period, while permanent recruitment in the vicinity of each site will freeze.

Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: "These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

"It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

"Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

"GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps."