Xpress Group are committed to print in Manor Royal - From the Manor

Located at The Bell Centre in the heart of the Manor Royal Business District, they provide commercially experienced studio and installation teams who deliver projects from concept to completion for clients as diverse as Gatwick Airport, NHS, Thales and a host of others.

Graham Knight, founder and Managing Director discusses the future of print, how the Xpress Group has adapted and why staying on Manor Royal in Crawley is part of his long-term strategy for the business.

Graham Knight, Managing Director of the Xpress Group

In November 2021, Xpress Group took time out to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. Formed in 1991, this successful design and print company has been based off Newton Road at The Bell Centre on Manor Royal since inception. Managing Director Graham Knight started the business with one unit which has now expanded to three.

The print market has changed along with the economy in this time and has survived through the rapid growth in digital solutions. According to Graham, print is far from done, “I have seen the market change during the last three decades, but despite the negative mantra that print is dead, I can confirm it is very much alive and thriving.”

These observations seem to be borne out by a recent Royal Mail survey that found that 32% of millennials “trust information in print more than information on the internet”.

Graham added “We saw an uplift in business during the pandemic due to the high demand for social distance signage and COVID related printed collateral. As this demand has receded, we have seen an uplift in requirements for solutions for business and consumer events.”

Keeping track with market changes is crucial and for the Xpress Group that means a constant investment in new equipment. In recent years they have added the latest HP Indigo Digital Press that allows Xpress to print short runs that are economical as well as reducing waste caused by over printing.

“A quick turnaround has always been our main USP. Hence the name, Xpress.” Graham explains, “However, this speed does not mean a drop in quality. We focus on employing experienced and knowledgeable staff so we can create, print, and install in just two to three days.”

Xpress often install overnight at Gatwick and Heathrow Airports whilst footfall is quiet and are quite used to working around the clock, burning the midnight oil to help client get bids, tenders, and other work out on time. This makes it more important that Manor Royal has good 24/7 security.

Being situated on Manor Royal with easy access to both the M23 and M25 allows Xpress to service a diverse client base within the Gatwick Diamond and wider South-East. The company though is expanding geographically and has clients in Surrey, Hampshire, and London.

So, what of the plans for the next decade?

Xpress is currently focussing on completing a strategy for the next decade that includes taking on a new Business Development Manager and engaging with the Coast to Capital LEP where the company has obtained support funding for consultancy.

And, according to Graham, it looks like the Xpress Group are here to stay.

“We have no plans to move off of Manor Royal even as we again grow.” Said Graham, “The work of the Manor Royal BID Team has been most welcome. The increase in green spaces for our staff is one of the highlights. This and the engagement created to keep Manor Royal thriving is a big plus to ensure we stay in the area.”

All of which adds up to a positive future for Xpress and a vote of confidence in Manor Royal and Crawley.