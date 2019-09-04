17 Crawley schools will benefit from promised cash boost

Crawley schools are set to benefit from a cash injection, according to government research.

The government has announced it will boost schools with a 'record £14 billion', levelling up per pupil funding across the country.

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley

This means every secondary school in Crawley will receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year and every primary school will get a minimum of £4,000 per pupil from 2021-22, rising at least in line with inflation.

Ahead of the government’s announcement, the independent House of Commons Library found that 17 Crawley schools stood to benefit from the Prime Minister’s pledge to uplift education funding.

Crawley's MP Henry Smith has welcomed the move and said it will help make sure 'every child in Crawley has a world class education'.

Mr Smith said: “I’m delighted the Prime Minister has delivered on his pledge to level up per pupil funding across the country so every child in Crawley has a world class education.

“The cash boost will mean £700 million extra for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), so every pupil in Crawley can access the education that is right for them, and none are held back from reaching their potential.

"As a former chairman of the West Sussex Learning Disability Forum and current British Dyslexia Association Vice President this commitment is particularly welcome.

“Only this government can deliver the change people want, giving every child the best start and properly funding our schools – getting this country back on the road to a brighter future.”

In addition, the new funding will mean an additional £400 million for further education and sixth form colleges.

The Prime Minister has also pledged to meet the £4.5 billion requirement for teachers’ pensions from outside the education budget.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “When I became Prime Minster at the start of the summer, I promised to make sure every child receives a superb education – regardless of which school they attend, or where they grew up.

“Today I can announce the first step in delivering on that pledge – funding per pupil in primary and secondary schools will increase, and be levelled up across the entire country.

“We should not accept the idea that there can be “winners or losers” when it comes to our children’s futures. That’s why we are providing additional funding now and for the future for every school, with those historically underfunded receiving the greatest increase.

“My government will ensure all young people get the best possible start in life. That means the right funding, but also giving schools the powers they need to deal with bad behaviour and bullying so pupils continue to learn effectively.”