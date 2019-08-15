A-level results: Students’ achievements at Holy Trinity ‘reflect both their hard work and dedication of staff’

Crawley’s Holy Trinity Church of England Sixth Form students and staff are today celebrating excellent results at both A level and BTEC Level 3.

Headteacher Rev Chrissie Millwood is delighted with the results and said: “I am thrilled with our students’ achievements this summer which reflect both their hard work and the dedication of the staff who taught and supported them.

Loreta Ozolina and Christopher Martin at Holy Trinity celebrating receiving their A-level results

“I am extremely proud of them, and am excited about the next steps that they will now be taking as a result of their success today.

“Many are progressing to top class universities, many from within the prestigious Russell Group, whilst others are going on to apprenticeships including with Thales and other opportunities in the world of work.

“These are very talented young people and I feel confident that they will continue to achieve great things and to make a positive contribution to the world in which they live.”

Every student has an individual story to tell - overcoming personal challenges, developing new skills, and learning to apply themselves effectively.

Holy Trrinity students celebrate receiving their A-level results

Some of the top achievers this year include:

 • Christopher Martin achieved an outstanding 4A*s in chemistry, physics, maths and further maths and is going on to study mechanical engineering at Nottingham.

•  Erin Leachman achieved an outstanding 3A* and an A in physics, maths, further maths and chemistry and is going on to study mathematics at Bath.

•  Martha Walsh achieved a superb triple distinction* in the sport extended diploma.

Holy Trinity's Al-Maz Ahmad is off to Imperial College to study computing

•  Al-Maz Ahmad achieved an excellent A*AAA and is going to study computing at Imperial College.

•  Haaris Sultan achieved A* distinction* A and is going on to study psychology and forensic psychology at Kent.

 • Loreta Ozolina achieved A*AAB and is going on to study biology at Nottingham.

•  Bethany Biggs achieved A*AA and is going to study experimental psychology at Oxford.

A continuing strength of the HTS sixth form provision is our commitment to a broad range of opportunities including vocational courses, and the results within these courses continue to be exceptionally strong.

The school also works in partnership with Crawley Town Community Foundation and congratulates them on their success.

