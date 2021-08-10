Rev Chrissie Millwood, headteacher at The Holy Trinity Church of England School said: "As Crawley Schools we are delighted with the achievements of our Sixth Form students.

"They have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.

"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.

Exam results

"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.