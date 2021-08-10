A levels: Oriel High School 'delighted with the achievements' of students on results day
Oriel High School are 'delighted with the achievements' of their students after they attained excellent results on A Level and Level 3 Vocational results day.
Oriel High School headteacher, Philip Stack, said: "As Crawley Schools we are delighted with the achievements of our Sixth Form students.
"They have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.
"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.
"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 13 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.
"Our Sixth Form students across the town richly deserve the hard fought grades that they have been awarded and as Crawley school leaders we offer them our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future."