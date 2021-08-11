The headmaster at Thomas Bennett Community College, Stuart Smith, said: "After a turbulent exam season, we are so pleased that our Thomas Bennett Year 13 students have risen above the challenges of the past two years, and their outstanding results are evidence of this!

"Students at Thomas Bennett and across schools in Crawley have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.

"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.

Thomas Bennett Community College celebrated 'outstanding result' in their A level and vocational exams

"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 13 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.

"Our Sixth Form students across the town richly deserve the hard-fought grades that they have been awarded and as Crawley school leaders we offer them our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future.

"In particular, the following students' achievements must be recognised:

"Kavita Solanki - A* in Spanish, A in Chemistry, A in Maths

"Charlie Watts - A in Geography, A in History, Distinction* in Public Services

"Lee Roderick - A in Maths, A in Physics, C in Chemistry

"Mia McQueenie - A* in Psychology, Distinction*Distinction* in Double Award CTEC Sport

"Cassie Girling - A* in Psychology, Distinction* in Public Services, A in Spanish

"There were three students who achieved a triple award for their CTEC sports qualification rather than a double award.

"They achieved Distinction*Distinction*Distinction*. Congratulations to Amy Hunt, Eleanor Keegan and Robbie Wood!