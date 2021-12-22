The idea for a calm and quiet play area was developed by our team of school Autism Ambassadors.

For the past year, neurodiverse and neurotypical children from across the school have been involved in a range of activities in school to raise awareness and understanding of Autism Spectrum condition.

Gordan and Arthur

Having consulted children across the school, the Copthorne CE junior school Autism Ambassadors requested the provision of an alternative playtime area.

As a school, the children collectively chose to name the new area ‘Arthur's Place’, in honour of Copthorne CE Junior's school therapy dog Arthur.

The school's headteacher Mrs Denison said: "The Autism Ambassadors have been so passionate about providing a dedicated area for children who sometimes feel overwhelmed by playtimes.

“It is also fitting that the opening of this area was led by Arthur and his owner, Gordon, who have done so much to support the learning and well-being of our children."

Arthur's Place

The school’s Autism champion Dr James said: “Our school is so proud of the children for coming up with this wonderful idea to help everybody in our school community enjoy playtimes. And thank you Arthur for unveiling the plaque."

