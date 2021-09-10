Crawley College students bank on Metro Bank's support

Nicky Ascenso, Crawley Metro Bank's store manager, said: “Managing your own money, learning to budget and pay bills is a key step in anyone’s life.

“It was lovely to be part of this exciting time in the lives of new college students.

"The students were keen as mustard to learn more about how to manage their finances and budgeting and what type of bank account would best suit them.”

Nicky Ascenso, Crawley Metro Bank’s store manager, attended Crawley College’s Freshers’ Fair

Laura Fulker, assistant store manager added: “It’s amazing how many young adults have never been shown how to manage their finances and balance their current account – it was fulfilling to be able to help equip these students with some invaluable life skills as well as allay some fears about managing money.”

Financial education is a key skill Metro Bank wants to share with all children.

During term time Metro Bank works with school teachers across England and Wales to deliver Money Zone - its financial education workshops. To date, over 50,000 children have completed the programme.