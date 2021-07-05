Crawley primary school students wins 2021 Sussex School Games dance festival
Children at a Crawley primary school were victorious at the 2021 Sussex School Games dance festival.
Year 4 children in St Teresa Class at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School choreographed a dance based upon the Olympic value, determination.
To create the dance, St Teresa Class started by thinking about the moments where they have needed determination and how they felt beforehand - frustrated, unfocused, upset wanting to scream.
They then developed these sequences showing them overcoming these movements using determination.
Beckie Johnson, St Teresa Class teacher, said: "We chose the Olympic value determination because as a class we have been focusing on this in all areas of our learning.
"We cheer and punch the air at the end because we have been successful in using determination across our learning especially with the school closures.
"I am very proud of St Teresa Class. This is a fantastic achievement for them."
The competition was judged upon interpretation of theme, performance and drama skill (judged on age relevance), choreography, staging (use of stage – not set), and entertainment value.
The children of St Teresa Class were delighted to have won the competition.