Crawley primary school students wins 2021 Sussex School Games dance festival

Year 4 children in St Teresa Class at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School choreographed a dance based upon the Olympic value, determination.

To create the dance, St Teresa Class started by thinking about the moments where they have needed determination and how they felt beforehand - frustrated, unfocused, upset wanting to scream.

They then developed these sequences showing them overcoming these movements using determination.

Year 4 children in St Teresa Class at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School were victorious at the 2021 Sussex School Games dance festival. Pictures courtesy of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School

Beckie Johnson, St Teresa Class teacher, said: "We chose the Olympic value determination because as a class we have been focusing on this in all areas of our learning.

"We cheer and punch the air at the end because we have been successful in using determination across our learning especially with the school closures.

"I am very proud of St Teresa Class. This is a fantastic achievement for them."

The competition was judged upon interpretation of theme, performance and drama skill (judged on age relevance), choreography, staging (use of stage – not set), and entertainment value.

Year 4 children in St Teresa Class choreographed a dance based upon the Olympic value, determination.