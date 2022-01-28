A Crawley School has enjoyed some music success.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School achieved its music mark status by offering a fun and engaging music curriculum for all its children.

Students get to grips with the guitar

The award acknowledges the value that the school places on music as both part of the curriculum and extra-curricular opportunities available to pupils.

The school’s music programme is rich in knowledge, skills, progression and offers a range of music enrichment opportunities both in and out of school.

This is together with a wide variety of extra-curricular music opportunities, designed to forge community music links.

Music Leader Rosemary Robinson

They also take part in Together with Music Intergenerational project, which shares their music making with a local care home.

Music Leader Rosemary Robinson said: “I am proud to be the Music Teacher at Our Lady's and feel privileged to be able to nurture and develop the musical talents of all the children throughout their time here”.

The children get to try different musical instruments

Music help with student development

The kids hard at work