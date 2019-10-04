Crawley school's call for former students to celebrate 50th anniversary

A Crawley school is reaching out to former pupils to take part in a celebration to mark 50 years since it was officially opened by the Queen.

Holy Trinity School, a Church of England secondary school in Crawley, is set to hold a special thanksgiving service on December 17, 2019 – exactly 50 years to the day of the school's official opening.

The Queen officially opening the school in 1969

The school is looking for representatives of every school year since 1969, and is calling on former students to get in touch.

Headteacher Rev. Chrissie Millwood said: "I want the celebration to reflect 50 years of the life of the school. This school is about its students. I want to mark the occasion by having representatives from every year group there. And for them to represent all those other students who attended Holy Trinity School over the years."

Caretaker Bob Elkington, who has worked at the school for 33 years, explained that the school welcomed its first students in 1967, two years before its official opening.

At the time it had around 600 to 700 students, he said, but now it welcomes double that number.

He added that the food technology teacher served tea to Her Majesty when she visited the Crawley school, and photographs of the occasion are displayed on the walls of the school.

If you were a former student of Holy Trinity School, please contact the school by October 31 on office@holytrinitycrawley.org.uk with:

- Your name and contact details

- The dates you attended the school

- Why you would like to attend the service

- And any memories you have from your time at the school.

The special thanksgiving service will be held at Holy Trinity School on December 17 from 6pm.