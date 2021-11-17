We ran the photos in a special New Starter supplement in the Crawley Observer two weeks. And now here they are in a special online picture gallery. Crawley schools sent in these lovely photos of their new pupils.
SEE ALSO 17 photos of Crawley new starters from 2009 26 photos of Crawley new starters from 2008 and 2009 24 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Hilltop, Broadfield East, Langley Green, Langshott, and Manorfield 22 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Southgate, Waterfield, Seymour, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Meath Green and Horley Infants