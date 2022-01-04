Omicron has been on the rise since it was first discovered and to prevent another lockdown, the government has maintained Plan B measures across the country.

This includes the use of face coverings for all secondary children in England.

Head of Thomas Bennett Community College has his say on the new face mask in classrooms rules

We asked Crawley’s secondary schools for their thoughts on the government’s new face covering rules.

Stuart Smith, Headteacher of Thomas Bennett Community College said, “Further to the recent reintroduction of mask wearing in lessons, we at Thomas Bennett support the new guidance in order to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“I believe that this is the right thing to do to protect our whole school community and we will actively encourage students to wear face masks.

“This is especially important when returning to school after the Christmas break as we are still unsure about the impact of students mixing during the holidays with lots of different people.

“We are wholly committed to our students’ education and if wearing masks enables us to continue with face to face learning, we will ensure that these guidelines are adhered to at our school.

“Not only do we have a few students and staff that are deemed clinically vulnerable, we care for all of our staff and students and will take all necessary precautions that we can, to help limit the risks to their health and safety.”