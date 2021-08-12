The school said today that its Year 11 students had achieved fantastic GCSE results.

A spokesman said: "After an extremely turbulent year our students are now finally able to celebrate a set of results they can be truly proud of.

"This year’s Year 11 are an exceptionally able cohort and their strength has meant that teachers’ predictions throughout the last five years for this year’s GCSE outcomes have been extremely high. Consequently, the Ofqual process that required schools to submit Centre Assessed Grades allowed us to submit a set of grades for students that were in keeping with our predictions and which reflected the exceptional nature of our Year 11 cohort. Therefore this set of GCSE results is a real testimony to the dedication and hard work of our students and our staff in achieving the Best from All."

Warden Park pupils have received excellent results

Dom Kenrick, Headteacher, said: “In what has been the most unusual of years I am delighted that our students have achieved a set of GCSE results that reflects not only their academic capabilities but also their strength of character. Success today will look different for each and every student. For some this will be the achievement of GCSE grades 3 or 4 whilst for others it will be the achievement of grades 8 or 9. The pride I feel today for my students is not dependent on the grades they have achieved but on the hard work they have put in and the progress they have made.

"Despite the trials they have endured and being unable to complete Year 11 in the traditional way, it is no surprise to me that they have still flourished. Growth mindset and grit are the hallmarks stamped on this cohort and these characteristics will stand them in good stead as they now take the next steps in their learning journey. I would also like to express my thanks to my staff team for their dedication and expertise in teaching and supporting students and to parents for their enduring support that has ensured that at Warden Park we achieve the Best from All”.

Successful Warden Park pupils are celebrating today