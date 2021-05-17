Families can apply for first places at new £4 million Woodgate Primary School this week

Woodgate Primary School opens in September with all Warninglid School teachers, administration staff, governors and most of the students moving over after Warninglid School closes.

The new custom-built school offers five classrooms and an early years nursery, as well as an 18 metre square main hall, a library, a multifunctional space and a special educational needs room.

“This is the perfect time for parents with children who will be in year 3, 4, 5 and 6 to apply for the places,” said Bob Clark, chair of governors, Woodgate School.

Warninglid staff enjoy a sneak peek of Woodgate Primary School. Picture: Broadley Heighway Associates Ltd

“We also have a small number of places in reception and years 1 and 2,” he said, adding that it would be ‘the perfect school choice’ for families in Woodgate.

Bob said the spirit of the new school would be faithful to the Warninglid School values.

“Warninglid was rated Good by OFSTED and proudly nurtures excellence in learning; provides a varied curriculum; and encourages free thinking, resilience and tolerance in all our students,” he said.

Billingshurst-based community creator Thakeham said completing and opening the school early was always a priority.

Woodgate Primary School. Picture: Broadley Heighway Associates Ltd

“The opening of the new school has a pivotal role to play in establishing a sense of community at Woodgate,” said CEO Rob Boughton.

He said Thakeham’s goal was to create ‘an inspirational seat of learning’ with ‘unrivalled’ facilities and to live up to the Warninglid School’s legacy.

“It was popular with parents from a wide local area who sought a small, caring, well-managed village school,” Rob added.

“Thanks to the amazing new facilities, plus dedicated and skilled teachers and staff, Woodgate Primary School will be all this and more.”

Parents can apply from May 20 and applications will be processed by West Sussex County Council from June 1.

Applications to Woodgate will be under the name of Warninglid until Woodgate officially opens.