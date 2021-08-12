Due to the cancellation of public examinations, the grades submitted by their teachers to the exam boards were based on evidence acquired through a range of robust internal school assessments, all of which have been rigorously quality assured in line with guidance from the examination boards.

No matter from what school across Crawley, each and every student receiving their results this morning should be rightly proud of their efforts and of how they have coped with the significant changes to their education as well as society as a whole over these last 18 months.

Their grades reflect their hard work and resilience together with the dedicated commitment of staff and the support of their families across the town.

Bartosz Kwit (left) and Alex Carlyn both received four grade 9s

Michael Ferry, headteacher, said: “I am proud that at St Wilfrid’s we continue our commitment to the holistic development of each student and that through offering a broad and balanced curriculum we give every student the opportunity to maximise their progress in subjects which they are passionate about.

"The grades they are receiving today are clear evidence of that.

“Today is a day to celebrate success. We have been through unprecedented times which have seen students have to adapt to new ways of learning and by doing so show high levels of resilience and dogged determination to ensure their success.

"What students are receiving today is a measure of their hard work and application in difficult circumstances over a long period of time, and they are very well earned indeed.

Kincso Huczek received seven grade 9s

"As the Head of the Exams Regulator (OfQual) stated earlier this week, these teacher-assessment grades are “likely to give a much more accurate” reflection of students’ capabilities than exams.”

St Wilfrid’s has again continued its tradition of high levels of attainment, seeing a significant number of students, too numerous to mention individually, receiving at least eight grade 7s at GCSE/ Distinction at BTEC, or above (the old A/A* measure).

As in previous years, St Wilfrid's have also seen some stand out performances resulting in a high number of students awarded at least one grade 9:

One grade 9: James Bullen, Anna Beatriz Diel, Anna Carolina Diel, Brooke Griffiths, Martha Kubwalo, Clyde Red, Emie Sarmiento, Natasha Warren, Sarah McLarnon, Jifa Sepenoo

Two grade 9s: Neil Coone, Ruari Tobin

Three grade 9s: Johanna Canlas, Oliver Fines, Sam Judson, Weronika Krolak, Duy Pham

Four grade 9s: Alex Carlyn, Joshua Heffernan, Bartosz Kwit

Five grade 9s: Cerise Sefa, Oscar Vaughan, Amelia Kowal, Nyah Hawkes

Seven grade 9s: Kincso Huczek

Mr Ferry added: "Huge congratulations go to all of our students; we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training.