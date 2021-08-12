GCSE results: Ifield Community College students 'richly deserve hard-fought grades they have been awarded'
Students at Ifield Community College 'richly deserve the hard-fought grades that they have been awarded' on GCSE and Level 2 vocational qualification results day.
Headmaster, Rob Corbett, said: "As Crawley Schools we are delighted with the achievements of our students.
"They have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.
"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.
"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 11 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.
"Our Year 11 students across the town richly deserve the hard-fought grades that they have been awarded and as Crawley school leaders we offer our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future."