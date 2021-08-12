Headmaster, Rob Corbett, said: "As Crawley Schools we are delighted with the achievements of our students.

"They have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.

"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.

Head of Ifield Community College, Rob Corbett

"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 11 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.