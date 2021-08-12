Headteacher, Rev Chrissie Millwood, said: "As secondary school leaders across Crawley we are delighted with the achievements of our Year 11 students.

"These grades are well and truly deserved by our students; they have been through an incredibly gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.

"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across our community.

Exam results

"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 11 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.