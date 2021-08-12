GCSE results: The Holy Trinity Church of England School 'delighted with the achievements' of students
The Holy Trinity Church of England School are 'delighted with the achievements' of their Year 11 students of GCSE results day.
Headteacher, Rev Chrissie Millwood, said: "As secondary school leaders across Crawley we are delighted with the achievements of our Year 11 students.
"These grades are well and truly deserved by our students; they have been through an incredibly gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.
"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across our community.
"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 11 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.
"Our Year 11 students across the town richly deserve the hard-fought grades that they have been awarded and as Crawley school leaders we offer them our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future."