Headteacher, Stuart Smith, said: "Our students have once again shown their courage, resilience and ability to rise to a challenge through their fantastic results, despite the disruption to learning due to the pandemic.

"We are extremely proud of them and these results set them on exciting paths for their future.

"Once again this is further evidence of the progress being made by our school. We would like to thank all staff for their efforts supporting students during this challenging period.

Thomas Bennett Community College students achieved fantastic results on GCSE results day

"As a whole community we are proud of these students and their efforts and the results are a shining example of their achievements.

"These grades, assessed by teachers, show the hard work and focus that students have put into their future.

"We are also delighted to share the personal successes of the following students:

"Ryan Holmes - one grade 9, four grade 8s and two grade 7s

"Fred Huggett - five grade 8s, three grade 7s and one Distinction*

"Yousuf Iqbal - two grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and two Distinction*

"Sophie Lapere - four grade 8s and one Distinction*

"Noemi Lengier - three grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s

"Kayleigh Peters - two grade 9s, five grade 8s and one Distinction

"Jordan Thomas-Brown - three grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and and one Distinction*