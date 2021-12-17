Henry Smith MP welcomes £10 million Government investment for Crawley College Institute of Technology hub

Institutes of Technology are unique collaborations between employers, colleges and universities that specialise in offering high-quality Higher Technical Education and training in subjects such as advanced manufacturing, digital and cyber security, aerospace and healthcare, which will deliver the skilled workforce businesses need and get more people into jobs closer to home.

Henry said: "Crawley College made a strong bid and I thank the Government for backing the bid and investing in our town’s future.

"This new £10 million facility will be for people in Crawley and right across our region to train for technical careers, as part of the Government’s work to address skills gaps.

"Crawley College will house this new state-of-the-art Institute of Technology hub covering south east England.”

The bid was led by Crawley College’s Chichester College Group, as part of a consortium including the University of Sussex, the University of Brighton and North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot). The success of this bid will enhance higher level skills training across the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership region.

The site in Crawley will be one of nine Institutes of Technology announced today by the Department for Education, bringing the total to 21 across the country and delivering on the Government’s manifesto commitment.

The announcement comes less than a fortnight after Henry spoke in the House of Commons to welcome Crawley College’s delivery of T-Levels.

Crawley MP Henry Smith with Crawley College student president Chloe Harrison

The Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, added: "Ensuring everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their age or life stage, is a vital part of our mission to level up this country.

"These measures, including our new short courses and nine new Institutes of Technology, will boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training – giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy."

As well as today’s news on Institutes of Technology, the Department for Education have also announced that more than 100 short courses are to be offered at universities and colleges around the country, and confirmed a multi-million-pound investment to boost access to high-quality training and facilities.

These all form part of the Government’s skills revolution which will level up opportunities for everyone and boost the economy.

Adults and young people will benefit from more high-quality and flexible education and training – levelling up opportunities and supporting more people into higher-skilled, higher-wage jobs.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced in the Budget that an extra £1.6 billion would be invested in 16-19 education and training by 2024-25, compared with the 2021-22 financial year.