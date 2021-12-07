The school children all played their part in creating the mural

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School, in Ifield, commissioned a mural to be painted to represent the different Saints in which each classroom is named after.

Staff and children returned to school after their holidays for the unveiling of the new ‘school family tree’ mural in the assembly hall.

Local artist Rachel Cowell, who specialises in street art and murals, designed and brought to life the student-inspired mural.

Rachel visited the school in September and October to workshop with each class; even with our youngest learners to create a collaged, tissue paper background. Each child embellished a square with symbols to reflect the Saints.

Rachel then gathered the ideas to incorporate into a fresh new work to inspire the students and staff.

With the Bible verse, ‘I am the vine and you are the branches’, there is a tree for each class, the canopies of which join together to show the school’s oneness as a community.

Each tree stands firmly on brightly-coloured foundations, as we celebrate daily the faith that underpins our school.

Deputy Head Teacher Jan Miles said: “A big thank you to Rachel, for using all of our ideas to produce a new, eye-catching and meaningful creation. It looks brilliant and the children love seeing the piece every time.”