Students at Oriel High School celebrated excellent results on A Level and Level 3 Vocational results day

Oriel High School students celebrate A level and Level 3 Vocational results - picture special

Students at Oriel High School celebrated their well-deserved achievements today (August 10) on A level and Level 3 Vocational results day.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:58 pm

Here are some photos, kindly provided by Oriel High School, from results day.

1.

From left: Hollie Kent, Fine Art A, Geography C, Sociology C; Ellie Clark, Textile Art A, Psychology C, Spanish C; Libby Smith, Business Distinction*, English Language A, Sociology A; and Sophie Middleton, English Literature A, Health and Social Care Distinction, Sociology B.

2.

Holly Khambhaita (left) received Business Distinction * Distinction *, while Lizzie Mackie took a B in Biology B, A in Chemistry A and C in German

3.

Kat Hamilton bagged an A in English Language A, and in Health and Social Care Distinction* Distinction *

4.

From left: Halle James, Drama B, English Literature A, Media Studies A*; Alicia Borrill, Geography A, Politics B, Sociology A*; and Poppy Oliver, English Language A, Psychology B, Sociology A*

